Rockford house fire displaces eight

A house fire displaced eight Rockford residents.

Rockford firefighters said a fire shortly after 11:40 p.m. Friday damaged the residence at 534 Division St.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Four fire engines, one ambulance and 26 firefighters responded to the incident.

Firefighters said the first personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

All residents had evacuated the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Fire crews deployed an attack line and had brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.

Four adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire.

Crews remained on the scene until 3 a.m. Saturday.