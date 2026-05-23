Rockford intersection closed

Rockford intersection closedChronicle Media — May 22, 2026
Sanitary sewer repairs will be completed at Huffman Boulevard and Wedel Avenue in Rockford.
Work will begin on Tuesday with expected completion by the end of the day May 29. However, the duration of the project is dependent on weather.
The intersection will be closed during construction. Traffic-control measures will be in place. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling in work zones. Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes during construction.