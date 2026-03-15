Rockford intersection partially closed

Rockford’s Water Division is making an emergency water main repair at Central Avenue and Preston Street.

The intersection is partially closed, with limited access. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the intersection.

Traffic controls are in place and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when near work zones.

If water is shut off for repairs, residents in the area will be notified through information hung on their front door.

Work is expected to last until Wednesday or Friday, weather permitting.

Any questions should be referred to the Rockford Public Works’ Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.