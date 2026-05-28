Rockford issues nearly 200 citations in ‘Click It’ campaign

The Rockford Police Department issued nearly 200 citations in its Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign aimed at increasing seat-belt use and keeping roads safe during a busy travel period.

During the campaign, Rockford police took the following actions:

54 seat-belt citations

One child car seat citation

Three driving under the influence arrests

Nine criminal arrests

17 suspended/revoked/no driver’s license actions

18 speeding citations

Nine distracted driving citations

87 various citations

Police officials said the campaign’s success reflects law enforcement’s commitment to roadway safety and reinforces the message that buckling up save lives.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is conducted with federal highway safety funds administered by the lllinois Department of Transportation.

For information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.