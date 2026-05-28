Rockford issues nearly 200 citations in ‘Click It’ campaign

Rockford issues nearly 200 citations in ‘Click It’ campaignChronicle Media — May 28, 2026
The Rockford Police Department issued nearly 200 citations in its Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign aimed at increasing seat-belt use and keeping roads safe during a busy travel period.
During the campaign, Rockford police took the following actions:
- 54 seat-belt citations
- One child car seat citation
- Three driving under the influence arrests
- Nine criminal arrests
- 17 suspended/revoked/no driver’s license actions
- 18 speeding citations
- Nine distracted driving citations
- 87 various citations
Police officials said the campaign’s success reflects law enforcement’s commitment to roadway safety and reinforces the message that buckling up save lives.
The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is conducted with federal highway safety funds administered by the lllinois Department of Transportation.
For information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.