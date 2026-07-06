Rockford man charged with attempted murder

A Rockford man is being sought for allegedly shooting at an individual and threatening him.

Police said they are looking for Arnold Tapia, 29, in connection with the incident.

Rockford police responded at 12:10 a.m. Friday to Montague Street and Clifton Avenue for a report of a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old man whose vehicle had been struck by gunfire and had crashed into a pole.

Officers were advised that the victim exited the vehicle and was chased by a man who threatened him with a gun, but left when police arrived.

A Rockford police K-9 was utilized and located a loaded revolver and ammunition. The suspect vehicle was also located abandoned nearby, police said.

During the investigation, Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement assisted patrol and identified the suspect as Tapia. After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized multiple charges.

Tapia was not in custody as of press time.

The Rockford man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of no valid firearm owner identification, criminal damage to property and reckless driving.