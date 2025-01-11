Rockford man charged with fleeing police

A Rockford man has been charged with fleeing police following a traffic stop.

Mathew Polanco, 34, has been charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and arrested on warrants for aggravated discharge of a weapon and false report of theft.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Rockford officers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on School Street and Soper Avenue when the vehicle drove away.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later on the 700 block of Horsman Street.

With the assistance of a Rockford police K-9, officers said, they located the driver, Polanco, inside the residence.

The K-9 bit Polanco as he was being taken into custody, police said. The Rockford man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

Polanco was being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @ RockfordIllinoisPoliceDeparment or on X @ RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and the information to 847411, use the Rockford PD App or contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.