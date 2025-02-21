Rockford man charged with murder

A Rockford man has been charged in connection with a January killing.

Sincer Burns, 20, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Darian Bunnell.

At 2:45 p.m. Jan. 18, Rockford police responded to a local hospital for a gunshot victim. Officers later learned the shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Javelin.

Bunnell, 22, was transported to a local hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died from his injury.

Rockford Violent Crime Unit detectives investigated the incident and identified Burns as the suspect.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Burns.

The Rockford man was taken into custody today and was being held in Winnebago County Jail.