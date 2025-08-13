Rockford man charged with sexually abusing youth

A Rockford man has been charged with sexually abusing and assaulting a minor.

Whitney Watkins Jr., 30, faces charges of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

At 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Rockford police responded to a residence on the 200 block of North Day Avenue regarding the attempted sexual assault of a child. Officers were advised that the victim was a juvenile under the age of 13.

Police later located the suspect, identified as Watkins, on the 400 block of North Central Avenue.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, police said.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. today.

He is being held in Winnebago County Jail.

Police said as with all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any incidents should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your information to 847411 or get the

Rockford PD App. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.