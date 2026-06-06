Rockford man faces gun, drug charges

A Rockford man faces multiple felony charges after an alleged road-rage incident.

Sebastion Swick, 35, faces charges of unlawful use of weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a firearm without firearm owners identification, three counts of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Shortly after 10 p.m. May 26, Rockford police responded to the 1000 block of East State Street in reference to an aggravated assault with a handgun incident, which occurred near Charles and 22nd streets. When officers arrived, they met with three victims who all reported that a vehicle was driving aggressively close to the back of their vehicle. They also reported that the driver drove next to their vehicle and pointed a handgun at all of them.

Rockford violent crime detectives investigated the incident and identified the suspect as Swick. Detectives arrested Swick on Thursday near Green Street and Rockton Avenue. During the arrest, they said, they located a loaded firearm inside Swick’s vehicle.

Detectives also conducted a subsequent search of Swick’s residence and located two additional firearms – one of which had a defaced serial number – more than 425 grams of marijuana and various ammunition.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges. Swick is being held in Winnebago County Jail.

Rockford police said as with any and all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on Twitter @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, get the Rockford PD App, or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.