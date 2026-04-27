Rockford mayor touts the city is on the rise

Not that long ago, Rockford was named the “Most Miserable Community” in the country.

It was also called the Underwater Mortgage Capital of the United States.

“We were seeing our property values drop, our property taxes rise, crumbling infrastructure, increasing violent crime, and we were just on the wrong trajectory,” Mayor Tom McNamara said during a State-of-the-City address on April 16 before the Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

“That no longer is the narrative we are seeing in our community,” he said. “For the first time in decades, our population is growing. The opportunities that this City Council and this city and this community are providing to our residents are growing. That ambition that we are seeing in our residents, in our businesses, in our organizations, and in the city is increasing.”

He noted the city was recently named the Hottest Housing Market in the nation and a national housing organization said that Rockford is in the midst of “an improbable turnaround.”

McNamara noted that visitor spending has reached a record $523 million and that Rockford continues to gain national recognition as a destination for major events and tourism, including the American Hockey League All-Star Game and Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and Ironman events.

Median household income is up 33 percent since 2018, he said.

McNamara cited the city’s continuing to do more with less, dropping its property tax levy from $49 million to $48 million.

He noted that Metra will be providing two trains a day from Rockford starting next year.

“At the city, we’re gaining speed. We’re seizing on the momentum we’re seeing, and we’re doing that by saying ‘yes,’” McNamara said. “We are growing our community. This momentum is real.”

He said Rockford has seen a 33-percent drop in property crime since 2016.

“It means there are 2,000 less property crimes taking place … That means five less property crimes every single day are taking place,” the mayor said.

McNamara added that violent crime has dropped 48 percent in the city since 2016.

He said discussions at neighborhood meetings have shifted from property crime and violent crime to traffic safety.

In 2023, the city issued 8,800 traffic citations. In 2025, the city issued 11,305 citations, he said.

McNamara noted that after spending $90 million in infrastructure improvements last year, the city will spend $150 million this year on infrastructure.

“Those investments are in major roadways,” McNamara said. “You’ll see resurfacing of Newberg Road. You’ll see Madison Street from Prairie down to the YMCA reconstructed. You will see Auburn Street reconstructed from Latham up to Central. You’ll see 11th Street phase 1 completed and phase 2 started and completed. On 11th Street and Auburn, you’ll see a new multi-use path, new sidewalks, and new lighting.”

He said Rockford is on the rise.

“We’re seeing growth. We’re seeing momentum,” the mayor said. “We’re seeing more people choosing our community. We need more housing.”

He said a city survey revealed that the community needs 6,000 to 9,000 more housing units to keep up with the growth that is occurring.

Despite growth and rising property values, the mayor said Rockford remains one of the most affordable communities in the nation.

“Families are choosing us and our neighborhoods are thriving,” he said.

He said municipalities are under attack from the federal government and funding for programs is at risk.

“Look at the Violence Against Women Act Office. They want to cut it by 30 percent” the Democratic mayor said. “Nothing makes less sense to me. The No. 1 crime in Rockford is violence against women. We are doubling down on that and increasing our investment to amazing organizations like the Family Peace Center.”

He also took a swipe at the heavily Democratic leadership in Illinois.

“They continue to talk about affordability while at the same time working to balance their budget on the backs of the same people they’re stating they want to protect,” McNamara said.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com