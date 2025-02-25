Rockford men face gun, drug charges

Three Rockford men faces charges after two separate traffic stops.

Edward Wells, 38, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, no valid firearms owner identification card, and obstructing/resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an outstanding Iowa warrant on a weapons charge.

Ricki McLin, 30, was arrested in the same traffic stop and charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Broadway and Ninth Street, when the rear passenger, later identified as Wells exited the vehicle and ran off, officers said. He was taken into custody. Officers located and recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in Wells’ possession, police said.

Officers also recovered more than 46 grams of marijuana from inside the vehicle belonging to McLin, according to police.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.

In a separate traffic stop, Lewis Brown, 22, was arrested after allegedly attempting to run off.

Brown was charged with aggravated use of a weapon, no valid FOID and resisting arrest.

At 10:55 p.m. Monday, Rockford police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue. Brown, the first to exit the vehicle attempted to flee, but was detained immediately and taken in custody, police said.

Officers located and recovered a loaded handgun during the incident.

Brown is being held in Winnebago County Jail.

The State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges.

