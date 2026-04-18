Two Rockford men face weapons charges in separate incidents.

Lakeivion Blan, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other offenses.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, a Rockford detective observed a Facebook Live video of a man, later identified as Blan, saying he was going to the “opps block,” a slang term referring to the territory controlled by rival gang members or enemies.

The detective responded to Harrison and Welworth at which time Blan took off on a bicycle and was observed throwing a gun, according to police. The gun, reported stolen out of Byram, Mississippi, was recovered, police said. A short time later, police noted, Blan was located hiding in the basement of an apartment building on Forest View Road.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with no valid firearms owner identification and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Blan was being held in Winnebago County Jail.

In an incident Thursday, Calvin King, 60, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and other offenses.

At 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Rockford police responded to the 2200 block of Rose Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her hand. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After reviewing the case, the State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no valid FOID. King was being held in County Jail.

Rockford police said as with any and all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.