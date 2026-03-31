Two Rockford men face weapons charges from separate incidents over the weekend.

Elvis Miller, 28, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of no valid firearms owners identification, and various traffic charges in connection with an incident Saturday morning.

Shortly before 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Rockford’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop at Latham Street and Wagner Avenue. During the stop, SCOPE officers said, they located and recovered a loaded handgun.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges. Miller was being in the Winnebago County Jail.

In an incident Sunday afternoon, another Rockford man was charged with a weapons offense and resisting arrest.

Jeffrey Carter, 24, was charged with three counts of aggravated resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID, and possession of marijuana. He also had outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said.

Shortly before 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police were conducting a warrant check at a residence on the 1600 block of Charles Street when a man, later identified as Carter, allegedly ran from officers.

After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody, police said. During an investigation, officers located two handguns, along with more than 25 grams of marijuana, according to police.

Following a review of the case, the State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges. Carter was being held in County Jail.

Police said as with any and all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or any other incidents should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, via Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or via X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, send information via the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.