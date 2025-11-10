Rockford real estate market sizzles

Despite falling leaves and dropping temperatures, the Rockford-area real estate market continues to blaze as among the hottest in the nation.

“The Rockford market is incredibly strong right now,” said Conor Brown, CEO of the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. “In fact, the Wall Street Journal, in partnership with Realtor.com, recently ranked us as the second-hottest housing market in the country.

“This ongoing trend has persisted for the past 18 months after (earlier) being named the hottest real estate market in the country, and we’ve consistently remained in that top 15 ever since.”

Brown highlighted several factors that have driven the market’s strength in recent years.

“Affordability is a key point in attracting buyers to this area. It’s not just our median sales price, but the overall value buyers receive for their money,” he said. “When you compare prices per square foot or per acre and consider the kind of home you can purchase here versus other regions, that gives the Rockford housing market a big advantage.”

Surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic was another factor that boosted real estate markets nationwide. “The market bottomed out in the winter of 2014, and since then it’s been rising at a very healthy pace,” Brown said.

“Things really started to gain momentum in 2018, and then, we saw a national surge in demand during COVID in 2020 and 2021 when interest rates were at a historic low. Buyers were getting 3 percent, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, which made them less likely to move.

“This limited inventory created its own monster in that now home prices are higher, material and labor costs are much higher, so building new homes became trickier,” he added.

“Over the last year we’ve been seeing a 6 percent or more price increase,” Brown said. “Currently, the average home sale price for the Rockford region is $242,241, a new record high, which is 7.9 percent ($20,000) higher than the average home price last fall.”

Rockford-area home prices are still well below the national average of $439,000.

Brown sees the Rockford region’s strong housing trend continuing, driven by buying power and return on investment. “We’re seeing more cash buyers than ever before, with people placing down payments of 20 percent, so they’re already building equity in their home.

“If home prices start to slip, buyers are not in a position where their mortgage would be immediately upside down,” he explained.

“Anyone buying a house in Winnebago, Boone, or Ogle Counties during September 2024 for the average price of $224,406 would now see an almost 8 percent increase in the home’s price,” Brown said. “Even if prices were to drop tomorrow, a buyer would have already built about 8 percent equity, or roughly an $18,000 cushion, just by staying in their home and paying the mortgage.”

Rockford-area housing inventory rose to its highest level of the year in September with 381 homes for sale. While this figure is down 7.1 percent from 410 homes for sale last September, inventory jumped a remarkable 77.2 percent from August, with 166 more homes coming onto the market. The average time a home stays on the market is about 14-15 days.

Though housing inventory is strong, Brown predicts a need for new construction based on the recent news that Stellantis is planning on investing $613 million to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant in 2027. The move would reinstate 3,300 jobs into the local economy.

“In Boone County, a home could list for $100,000 or $1.5 million, but there may only be 30 homes on the market,” Brown said. “When you have the fantastic news that Stellantis opening back up and creating jobs, you can’t help but wonder where all these people going to live.

“Whether former employees are returning to the Rockford-Belvidere area or new employees are moving to Boone County, they need homes,” he said. “We need to start building those houses now.”

The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors has 1,100 members and covers nine counties, including Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam. The Rockford area real estate market focuses on Boone, Winnebago and Ogle Counties.