Rockford tackles arterial routes

Rockford began salting arterial routes late this afternoon.

Decisions about further salting deployments will be made, as needed, according to developing conditions, said Public Works Director Mitch Leatherby.

Motorists are urged to follow at a safe distance behind snowplows to prevent the salt that is being spread from hitting your vehicle. The added distance also allows a driver room to back up, if needed.

For salting questions, contact Leatherby at 779-348-7631, Nick Akers at 779-348-7260 or Tim Hinkens at 779-348-7647.