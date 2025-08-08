South Carolina man charged with trying to deal drugs in Rockford

A South Carolina man has been charged with attempting to deal drugs in Rockford.

Troy Boddie, 60, a resident of Clemson, South Carolina, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and various traffic citations.

Boddie was being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Rockford police officers conducted a traffic stop near 15th Avenue and South Fifth Street. With the assistance of a Rockford Police K-9, officers said, they recovered more than eight grams of crack cocaine and cash.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges.

Police said as with all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding Boddie or any incidents should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text RPDTIP and your information to 847411, download the Rockford PD app or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.