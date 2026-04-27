Stretch of Rockford’s Sixth Street to be closed

Beginning Tuesday, the Rockford Water Division will be repairing water service on the 1500 block of South Sixth Street.

Sixth will be closed at Broadway to all southbound traffic.

Traffic controls and detours will be in place; and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Motorists are advised to use caution when near work zones.

If water is shut off for repairs, residents in the area will be notified through information hung on their front door.

Work is expected to last until Wednesday or Friday, weather permitting.

Any questions should be referred to Public Works’ Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.