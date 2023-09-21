Summer may be transitioning into fall, but there’s still plenty to do in the great outdoors.

Katryna Kirby and the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (gorockford.com) have complied a list of activities and events to more than fill the next two months.

Check out fall foliage, amazing apple orchards, delicious farmer’s markets, golf, biking, hiking and more. Here’s their fall bucket list of 25 things to see and do in September and October:

Check out the changing colors at one of the Winnebago County Forest Preserves. Feeling the season? Sip on a caramel, apple butter, chai + cider drinks at the cutest little coffee shop in Pecatonica, Rosies’s Coffee Co., 507 Main St. Indulge in a warm apple cider donut at Edward’s Apple Orchard, 8218 Cemetery Road,

Winnebago.

Try a mouthwatering cider slushie at Curran’s Orchard, 6385 Kilburn Ave.

Rockford

Canoe or kayak the Kishwaukee or Sugar Rivers. Stay rad and book a fall wakeboard session at West Rock Wake Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford. Browse and purchase beautiful art at Greenwich Village Art Fair, 16-17, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford. Catch an Ice Hogs hockey game (they start on Oct. 13) at BMO Center. Find treasures at the Fall Pec Thing in Pecatonica, Sept. 17-18. Howl at the Moon and attend a Night Hike at Oak Ridge Forest Preserve on Sept. 29. Load up your bike and hit the trails (Perryville Rec Path, Pecatonica Prairie Trail, Atwood Park and more). Take a stroll downtown Rockford and capture those mural selfies (make sure to sign-up for the Rockford Public Art Trail). Go back in time during Midway Village Museum’s World War II Days, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford. Take in the serene view and fall vibes at Rock Cut State Park, 7223 West Lane Road, Loves Park. Sip some cider and smell the cinnamon at Cider N’ Cinnamon Arts & Craft Fair, Oct. 7-8 at Edgebrook Shopping Center. Enjoy the leaves changing colors at Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Road,

Rockford.

Ready for some comfort food? Try the Norwegian, Ambiance or Lydia’s Café. See rare trees and leaf peep at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St.

Rockford.