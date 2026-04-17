Suspect charged in 2021 Rockford murder

A Rockford man has been charged in connection with a 2021 murder in a Walgreens parking lot.

George Arby Elie, 32, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the incident.

At 8:10 p.m. July 12, 2021, Rockford police responded to Walgreens, 3336 11th St., in reference to a shooting victim in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had been struck more than 40 times by gunfire. Officers looked inside and observed the victim, Bennie Griffith, 25, unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Griffith was transported to a local hospital and died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses advised seeing three individuals shoot from a vehicle.

Rockford Police Violent Crimes detectives continued to investigate the case and developed numerous suspects, including George “Pooh Pot” Elie.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the murder charge. Elie is in the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

He is serving a 10-year sentence in the Danville Correction Center after being found guilty on two counts of being an armed habitual criminal.

Rockford police said as with any investigation, there may be additional charges and arrests.

If you have any information regarding the incident or any other incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, via Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or via X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, get the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.