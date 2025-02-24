Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run

A Machesney Park man is being sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Phillip Wall, 45, is being sought for the January accident that killed Michelle Jones.

At 6:55 p.m. Jan. 25, Rockford police responded to the 200 block of North Springfield Road for a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. When officers arrived, they found Jones, 56, in a ditch. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

A Rockford police investigation identified Wall as the suspect.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was obtained charging Wall with aggravated driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Wall is not in police custody.

Anyone with information regarding the accident or knows the whereabouts of Wall is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, get the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.