Teen charged in Circle K murder

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with Sunday’s murder at a Circle K gas station in Rockford.

At 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police responded to the Circle K at 1030 E. State St. in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man inside a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rockford detectives investigated and identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, he turned himself in to the Rockford Police Department and will ultimately be held in Juvenile Detention.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said as with any and all investigations there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, via Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or via Twitter @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, get the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.