Teen fatally shot at Rockford party

A 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained during a shooting at a Rockford party.

Rockford police responded to an apartment on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue at 9:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of shooting victims.

When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims: a 19-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening wound and a 20-year-old with a non-life-threatening wound.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, where the 19-year-old died.

Officers were advised that there was a party at the apartment when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

