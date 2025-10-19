Training sessions help recognize, respond to human trafficking

Rockford, AED Essentials and iEmpathize are partnering to welcome a national touring course, which focuses on identifying and combating human trafficking and child exploitation.

From Nov. 3-7, multiple free sessions will be offered at Rockford University for first responders, health care professionals, students and community members. Each 90-minute session combines an exhibit experience with educational training designed to build empathy and provide tools for recognizing and responding to human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a reality that affects every community, including ours,” said Chad Callison, retired Rockford firefighter and owner of AED Essentials. “By working together, we can strengthen our collective awareness and create a coordinated response that saves lives.”

Participants will take part in a 30-minute exhibit tour, featuring artifacts and stories from trafficking survivors, followed by a 60-minute training led by experts in the field.

The session schedule is:

Nov. 3: Healthcare professionals

Nov. 4-6: First responders, allied professionals and the public

Nov. 7: Rockford University students, faculty and the public

Free continuing education units are available for counselors, social workers, nurses and emergency medical technicians.

For a list of available sessions, visit https://app.theauxilia.com/Event/rockford_training.