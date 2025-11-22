Two charged in Amazon fight

Two men have been charged in connection with a fight in the parking lot of a Rockford Amazon facility.

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Rockford police responded to a shots-fired call at the Merch by Amazon warehouse on the 4600 block of Shepherd Trail. When officers arrived, they were advised that there was a fight in the parking lot and gunshots were heard as two vehicles drove away. One of the vehicles was struck on the passenger side window.

At 1:50 a.m. Friday, Rockford police attempted a traffic stop on the 4900 block of Linden Road on a vehicle suspected to include participants in the fight. An individual drove away from officers but eventually stopped on the 5200 bock of Linden.

The front passenger, later identified as Willie Cook, exited the vehicle and fled, police said. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, according to police.

During an investigation, officers said, they located a handgun with an automatic switch inside the vehicle.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Cook and the driver, Christopher Armstrong, both 25 and both of Rockford.

Cook was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon, no valid firearms owner identification, resisting arrest and assault.

Armstrong was charged with fleeing to elude, various traffic offenses, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and battery.

Police said there may be additional charges and arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and the information to 847411, use the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.