Two charged in drug-induced deaths

Two men have been charged in connection with separate drug-induced deaths in Rockford.

Ricky McGowens, 46, and Matthew Alexander, 34, both of Rockford, have each been charged with drug-induced homicide in separate 2024 incidents.

McGowens was charged in connection with the November death of a woman.

At 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Rockford police officers responded to the 5600 block of East State Street in reference to an unresponsive woman. A white powdery substance was located near the woman, who died days later as a result of an overdose. An autopsy revealed she had a lethal amount on fentanyl in her system.

Rockford Violent Crime detectives investigated the incident and determined McGowens delivered the drugs to the woman. After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the drug-induced homicide charge, as well as a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance against McGowens.

He was taken into custody Tuesday on an arrest warrant and was being held in Winnebago County Jail.

In the other case, Alexander was charged in connection with a 15-year-old boy’s drug death.

On July 28, Rockford police responded to the 1100 block of Van Wie Avenue for a death investigation.

The Rockford Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and an autopsy indicated the juvenile’s cause of death was adverse effects of heroin and fentanyl. Police said further investigation revealed that Alexander provided the victim with drugs.

On Nov. 12, a warrant was issued for Alexander’s arrest.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Forest Park, Ga. arrested Alexander on Tuesday. The FBI and Forest Park Police Department assisted in the arrest.

As with any and all investigations, police said, there may be additional charges and arrests.

If you have information regarding the incidents or any criminal incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, get the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com