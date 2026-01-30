Two charged in Rockford bar shooting

A Rockford man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a bar shooting.

Aaron Boyle, 23, faces five felony charges in connection with the Jan. 23 shooting at Stumpy’s Bar in Rockford.

The man who allegedly provided Boyle with the gun has also been charged.

The shooting took place at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 23 at the bar, located at 5801 Columbia Parkway. Police responded to the bar for reports of a fight and a possible gunshot victim. A short time later, a 48-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Rockford Violent Crime detectives identified Boyle as the shooter. They determined that Boyle obtained the firearm used in the shooting from Joseph Alonzo, 30, also of Rockford, moments before the incident.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Boyle at a residence on the 6300 block of Abraham Drive and recovered a handgun from inside, according to police. Detectives also allegedly located drug paraphernalia, including more than 22 grams of cocaine.

Shortly afterward, detectives arrested Alonzo at a residence on the 6300 block of Lyndhurst Lane.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Boyle of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Alonzo was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Rockford police said as with any investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any other incidents is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and the information to 847411, get the Rockford PD App or leave information with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.