Two charged in Rockford murder

Two Rockford men have been charged in connection with an August murder in a city home.

Jeromy Crout, 23, and Dauris King, 21, have both been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the case.

At 11:15 a.m. Aug. 13, Rockford police responded to a residence on the 400 block of South Fifth Street for a death investigation. When officers arrived, they located 25-year-old Camron Rose, who had died from gunshot wounds.

The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crime detectives investigated the murder and identified two suspects. Crout was taken into custody Wednesday and is in Winnebago County Jail. King was taken into custody Thursday and is in County Jail.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against the suspects.

Rockford police said as with all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the murder, or any incident, can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @ RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @ RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RFDTIP and your tip to 847411, get the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.