Two dogs die, families displaced in Rockford two-flat fire

Two dogs died in a Rockford structure fire this morning.

The fire started shortly before 8:30 a.m. today in the two-family residence at 727 Seventh Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the lower apartment which had extended into the upper apartment, according to District Chief Trevor Hogan.

A second alarm was requested, bringing an additional fire engine and a second ambulance to the scene.

Hogan said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of all the rooms, bringing the incident under control within 20 minutes of their arrival.

All five residents of the building were able to evacuate safely. However, two dogs perished in the fire.

Damage to the building was estimated at $40,000.

The district chief said fire crews faced challenges, including difficult interior conditions, as well as extreme cold and ice outside the structure.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury battling the blaze, Hogan said.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature and caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, according to the district chief.

Both families were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The Rockford Fire Department thanked the Red Cross, Winnebago County Animal Control, and city Building and Water departments for their support, as well as the Rockford Mass Transit District for providing a warming bus.

Twenty-eight firefighters and four fire engines were on the scene.

“The Rockford Fire Department is proud of the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by all firefighters and support personnel, both on scene and within the 911 Communications Center,” Hogan said.