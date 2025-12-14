Two Rockford homes damaged in fires

Two Rockford homes were damaged in fires Saturday, with three adults being displaced in one of the blazes.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt in either incident.



An overheated bathroom ventilation fan was blamed for a Saturday afternoon fire that caused an estimated $55,000 in damage to a home on the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, fire crews found smoke coming from the roof and an active fire in the attic of the home.

District Chief Trevor Hogan said the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. He said all occupants had evacuated prior to the Rockford Fire Department’s arrival.

Crews remained on the scene for more than two hours in bitter cold temperatures to extinguish remaining hot spots and conduct a fire investigation, Hogan said.

The American Red Cross was assisting the three adult occupants displaced as a result of the fire.

Twenty-two firefighters, three fire engines and an ambulance responded to the scene.

In the other fire, which occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of South Fifth Avenue, a home sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage.

First-arriving personnel found fire venting from a first-floor window of a two-story home.

Crews had brought the fire under control and searched the house determining it was unoccupied within 10 minutes of their arrival.

Hogan said the fire was contained to a single room.

The cause of the Saturday morning fire is under investigation.

Twenty-three firefighters, three engines and an ambulance responded to the scene.