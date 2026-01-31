Two Rockford men face weapons charges

Two Rockford men are facing weapons charges in connection with an ongoing police investigation.

Tszarian Wright, 21, and Deterrace Dotson, 19, both are charged with possession of a firearm without valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.

Wright is also charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Dotson was also arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member.

Earlier today, members of the Rockford Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics units executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1200 block of Widergren Drive in reference to an ongoing investigation into weapons. During the search, detectives said they recovered a loaded handgun.

Wright and Dotson were taken into custody and were both being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Rockford police said as with any and all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any other incidents can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, get the Rockford PD App, or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.