Victim rescued from Rockford apartment fire

A person was rescued from a Rockford apartment fire Thursday.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a structure fire shortly before 3:15 a.m. Thursday at a three-story, multi-family apartment building at 1418 Eighth St. Fire crews were told that there was a person trapped in the building.

District Chief Trevor Hogan said that first-arriving crews encountered heavy fire conditions in a third-floor apartment and located the victim. Firefighters simultaneously initiated an aggressive fire attack and rescue operation, Hogan said.

The victim was removed from the building witinh six minutes of the department’s arrival and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The individual was listed in serious but stable condition.

Crews were on the scene four minutes after the initial call.

Firefighters contained the fire to the apartment of origin, preventing further extension throughout the building, according to Hogan.

Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Hogan said due to the complexity of the incident a third alarm was requested.

Six fire engines, three ladder companies, three ambulances, four chief officers and two fire investigators responded to the scene. Forty-two firefighters were on the scene.

Fire investigators have determined the blaze to be incendiary in nature. The investigation remains active, and investigators have identified “a suspect of interest,” Hogan said.

The building contains 14 apartment units. All other occupants were alerted by working smoke alarms and safely self-evacuated, Hogan said.

Fire crews remained on the scene for three hours conducting suppression, overhaul and investigative operations.

Seven displaced occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

“The Rockford Fire Department would like to thank the Rockford Police Department, Rockford Building Department, Rockford Mass Transit District, Nicor Gas, ComEd and the American Red Cross for their assistance during this incident,” Hogan said.