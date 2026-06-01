30th Annual Race with Your Heart kicks off June 13

Running or walking on a late spring day, especially in a scenic area, is enjoyable in and of itself.

But when a worthy cause is involved, such as raising funds for victims of domestic violence and their children, that run or walk becomes much more meaningful. That will be the case on Saturday, June 13, at Eureka Lake.

The 30th annual Race With Your Heart event will feature a 5K run, a 10K run, and a 1.5-mile walk. All three routes, each of which begins and ends at the Eureka Lake Pavilion, offers views of the lake, with the runs winding through nature trails and the 10K stretching into a neighborhood.

The cost is $35 per registration, and all of the proceeds will benefit Heart House, a shelter for women and children who are homeless or victims of domestic violence and are residents of Woodford County or the City of Washington. Heartline, located in the same building at 300 Reagan Drive, provides financial assistance during times of crisis.

Family friendly atmosphere

“The atmosphere at the event is completely family friendly and laid back, with many people participating or cheering on and supporting runners and walkers,” said Brandi Gerber, Heartline and Heart House executive director since 2014. “We play contemporary Christian music and we have a raffle with about 24 packages that people can choose from.

“What’s really neat is to see people from all fitness levels — just starting out running to seasoned runners — come together and support each other. I love watching kids participating with their parents.”

Founded in 1982

Heartline was founded in 1982 by local ministers who saw the need for a central location where residents could access information and referrals for services for low-income individuals. Their search resulted in the determination that an agency was needed that could provide financial assistance during times of crisis.

The first Heart House was established 10 years later. It was Woodford County’s first shelter for women and children. Both Heartline and Heart House are 99 percent community funded.

Gerber, who was born and raised in nearby Roanoke, said she developed a passion for helping needy people while in high school.

“I’ve always had a heart for those hurting and going through hard times,” she said. “Back in high school it was getting a youth group to do a toy collection for families in need. My faith plays a big part in it. I believe I’m serving Christ by serving others.”

She said fundraising is her number one responsibility.

“We receive no state or federal funds. It all comes from donations and fundraisers,” said Gerber, who was a receptionist and then program manager for the organization for nine years prior to becoming executive director. “I do a lot of speaking to groups and churches, and I’m here to support my staff who deal with clientele, making sure they have what they need for that.”

Heartline’s mission statement is to provide emergency shelter for women and their children; financial aid and education; community and resource referrals; and basic essentials to residents of Woodford County who find themselves homeless, victims of domestic violence, or in any other crisis situation.

Heartline first operated out of an empty fraternity house at Eureka College while the current facility was being constructed. The shelter moved to its permanent location in 1995.

Those who have been helped by Heartline’s services or have lived at the Heart House appreciate what a difference it has made in their lives.

“Heartline really helped me get through some difficult times in my life and taught me how to manage my financial statements,” said one former Heartline client. “It’s a good place to go when you have nowhere else to go and want to feel at home.

“They helped me get my life back together, and the best part was knowing that the people were there and willing to help me do it.”

A former Heart House resident said, “Before I came here, I was in a very dark place. I felt I did not deserve love anymore. Then one day God brought me here. I was so scared and anxious. But it literally saved my life.

“I’m ready to feel like me again. I’m so tired of being filled with anxiety, and the haunting thoughts of my past. Living here, I have gotten a tiny piece of me back.”

By the numbers

Today, Heartline provides an average of 1,250 services and supports an average of 25 to 30 women and children annually. It has 600 volunteers logging more than 1,943 volunteer hours. Those volunteers provide administrative support such as answering phones and assisting residents.

Heartline’s Community events include a Spaghetti Supper fundraiser, Race With Your Heart event, Operation Backpack, Tree of Hearts, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, and Ice Cream Social.

In 2025, Heartline provided rent assistance to 38 individuals and utility assistance to 26 people, and provided 150 first-aid kits, 20 diaper packages, 113 paper product bags, 137 gasoline gift cards, and 132 food boxes for households.

A total of 358 children received eight gifts through the Tree of Hearts Christmas program, while Operation Backpack provided new book bags and new school supplies to 204 children.

“Heartline is for people in their own homes dealing with a short-term crisis,” Gerber said. “We help them with rent and utilities, set them up with local food pantries, and tell them about different ways to deal with their needs after we help them.

“Our Backpack program is held from the end of July through the beginning of August. Not all of the bags are packed alike. We get school supply lists from the school district so we can customize the bags.

“We have been so blessed with donations. It’s amazing to see how these programs have grown. It used to be three gifts per child, but now it’s eight, thanks to the generosity of the community.

“My goal between the two big fundraisers — Race with Your Heart and the Spaghetti Supper — is to raise $45,000 this year.”

Team members and supporters

In addition to Gerber, Heartline and Heart House team members include Heartline Program Manager Cailey Nordhielm, Heart House Program Manager Michelle Wood, and Bookkeeper Jodi Gerber, plus Kirsten Jones, Lucy Carley, and Rose Burns.

Donations from the community make all these programs possible. Anyone interested in donating to Heartline or serving as a volunteer should fill out an application on the organization’s website.