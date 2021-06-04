4-H hosting bicycle rodeo in Eureka     

As the sun shines and summer approaches, it is important to remind ourselves to fit in activities like riding your bike and reviewing how to do that safely.

Children are invited to join Woodford County 4-H at the 2021 Bicycle Rodeo, which will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon on Friday, June 11 at Davenport Elementary School in Eureka. All youth 1st through 12th grade can participate. Sign-up is onsite on the day of the event for members of the public.

Riders will be tested on straight-line control, weaving, emergency stopping, changing direction, and more. Free bike helmets will be handed out by the Illinois Neurological Institute, who will also be educating the youth on bicycle safety at the event.

Awards will be given in the following age categories: first and second grade, third and fourth grade, and fifth grade and up.

All 4-H members enrolled in the bicycle project will be awarded an A, B, or C ribbon. In addition to the riding course, these participants will also complete an interview about bicycle safety.

The Bicycle Rodeo is sponsored by University of Illinois Extension Livingston, McLean, and Woodford counties and the Illinois Neurological Institute.

For event questions or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, contact 4-H staff at the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.