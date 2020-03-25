Central Illinois news briefs

REGION

SUBHED: Cemetery closes offices temporarily

After consulting with the Springdale Cemetery Board Chair Linda Daley, the cemetery management decided to close Springdale Cemetery’s Office and Operations effective March 20. Staff has been ordered to shelter in place Monday through Wednesday, March 25, according to manager Mark Matuszak.

The cemetery intends to reopen for business at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Extension cancels, suspends all events through May

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the University of Illinois has implemented social-distancing protocols that impact all university events. Illinois Extension, as the outreach program of the university, aligns with all policies related to public health and safety.

University of Illinois Extension has suspended normal office hours at offices including locally Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties as well as Unity Community Center in Normal.

Staff will be working remotely during this time.

Effective immediately, all face-to-face events organized by Illinois Extension have been canceled, suspended, or transitioned to online delivery. This will apply to all events previously scheduled through May 31.

For events that require registrations, ticket purchases, donations, refunds, and more, expect staff to reach out with communication about these concerns at a future date as the process is in the planning stages.

In some cases, in-person training is being replaced with webinars or online meetings, or with digital resources, you can review at your convenience. If you have any questions about events, check the website at go.illinois.edu/LMW or send an email to uie-lmw@illinois.edu.

A collection of resources to assist families and community leaders preparing for and coping with COVID-19 is available online at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionCOVID19resources.

BLOOMINGTON

City shuts down facilities to the public

To encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, city facilities, with the exception of the Police department’s lobby, will be closed to the public now through May 1.

The city encourages the public to access city services online and over-the-phone when possible. Cash bill payments will be accepted at Grossinger Motors Arena (exterior windows on Front and Madison), Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For questions, staff will be on hand during regular business hours at 309-434-2509 and info@cityblm.org.

EUREKA

City hiring full-time police officer

The city of Eureka is accepting applications for a full-time police officer for the Eureka Police Department Eligibility list.

Applications may be picked up at Eureka City Hall, 128 N. Main St, Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or anytime at the Eureka Police Department, 210 North Main St.

The deadline for accepting applications will be April 1 at 3 p.m.

https://www.eurekaillinois.net/jobs.

MCLEAN COUNTY

Recycling center closed temporarily

The self-service electronics recycling drop off for McLean County residents is temporarily closed. Watch for updates on when this facility will reopen.

For more information on the Town of Normal’s electronics’ recycling program visit our website at www.normal.org/publicworks or contact the Public Works office at 309-454-9571, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NORMAL

Public access to municipal buildings limited

Town of Normal in an effort to take proactive measures and protect the health and safety of the community, the following town offices and facilities will be closed to the public effective until further notice:

Following recommendations by McLean County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing and to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the Town is encouraging residents to utilize online services at www.normal.org or call to inquire or conduct Town business.

No interruptions to municipal services are expected at this time.

The Town will keep residents informed with updates to the website as well as social media (Facebook @normal.org and Twitter @normalILL) when information becomes available.

PEORIA COUNTY

County makes disaster declaration

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew A. Rand issued a Disaster Declaration for Peoria County on March 18. The declaration is a mechanism being put in place to reimburse Peoria County for costs incurred from the planning, preparation, and fight against COVID-19, and it will help with the costs for recovery and rehabilitation.

Chairman Rand signed two executive orders, both allowing Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel and Peoria County elected officials flexibility in how the county will provide services during this time.

The county closed all offices and buildings to the public effective March 18. All healthy employees will report to work.

The public may still call and email county departments for assistance. This is an important step in ensuring the county’s ability to deliver services while also protecting staff.

Earlier, Tenth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Paul P. Gilfillan’s administrative order was released, which also gave direction to the 10th Judicial Circuit on operating during COVID-19 restrictions. Chief Judge Gilfillan’s Administrative Order can be viewed at www.10thcircuitcourtil.org.

ICC

College extends spring break, adds online classes

Spring break for Illinois Central College students will be extended one week, ending on Sunday, March 29.

Faculty and staff will work during this extended break to determine how instruction will be delivered by course.

Classes will begin on Monday, March 30. The college will be open and operating under a modified status. Many courses will be delivered through alternate methods for the immediate future.

The alternate methods may mean the class is delivered all online or a combination of online with limited classroom or lab time. Faculty are working through the details of each course

Course and program delivery will be defined over the two week break and students will be contacted prior to March 28 with specifics pertaining to their classes.

All activities with over 50 attendees will be canceled through April 12. ICC will continue to evaluate this policy and provide updates as appropriate.

Campus housing will remain open, but activities may be limited.

The campus will be deep cleaned during spring break and there will be a continued emphasis on sanitation going forward.

For more updates, visit coronavirus@icc.edu.

HEARTLAND

Spring sports season canceled at college

Heartland Hawks baseball and softball teams are done for the season as the NJCAA has called off play for the remainder of the year.

The cancellation includes all practices, regular season and postseason games for the remainder of this school year.

Additionally, the Heartland Community College Fitness and Recreation Center (FRC) will remain closed until further notice.

The decision follows the suspension of NJCAA sports last week, which at the time put the season on hold.

Student athletes will continue their academic year at Heartland as the College is moving the vast majority of courses online in a community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NJCAA issued a statement that no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation