Construction begins July 19 along Interstates 39 and 74

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching will begin on Monday, July 19, weather permitting, on Interstate 39 from two miles north of IL 116 (Exit 22) to two miles south of IL 17 (Exit 35) in Woodford and Marshall counties.

Work is expected to last thru the end of August. This work will be in both directions and will require lane closures.

Resurfacing of Bell School Road (exit 71) ramps will also begin July 19. Bell School Road (exit 71) and Interstate 74 interchange ramps will close at 7 a.m. July 19 and reopen by 5:30 p.m. July 23.

Simultaneous closures of the Bell School Road ramps can be expected. Traffic will be directed by a marked detour.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 4 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.