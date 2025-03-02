Eureka chiropractor convicted in Medicare fraud scheme

A federal jury has convicted a Eureka chiropractor of defrauding Medicare and insurance companies of more than $1.6 million through deceptive billing practices.

Carrie Musselman, 48, was convicted on five of 10 wire fraud counts and one count of healthcare fraud following a 13-day trial in Peoria. The jury also found her not guilty of two counts of obstruction of a federal audit.

Musselman owned Preferred Care Medical Center on Main Street in Eureka. Preferred Care also had facilities in El Paso, Metamora, Monticello, Peoria, and Roanoke at various times.

Prosecutors say the fraud occurred between May 2016 and November 2018. Preferred Care was raided by the FBI in October 2021; Musselman was indicted in September 2022.

Her sentencing is set for 9 a.m. June 24 before U.S. Central District Court Judge Michael Mihm. At sentencing, she faces up to 10 years in prison on the healthcare fraud conviction, and up to 20 years for each of the wire fraud charges.

Musselman, who is married with five children, remains free on a personal recognizance bond while awaiting sentencing.

In addition to prison time, prosecutors said in their 2022 indictment that they would seek a judgment of “at least $1,659,063.57,” against Musselman, the proceeds she fraudulently obtained in her scheme.

In the event that court-ordered restitution cannot be obtained from Musselman, prosecutors said, they will seek to seize “substitute property” owned by Musselman, including her family residence on the 1400 block of County 475 North in Eureka, and four undeveloped parcels totaling 14 acres on the 500 block of Reba Avenue in Congerville.

Musselman, who graduated from Logan School of Chiropractic in 2005, incorporated Preferred Care in February 2014, and enrolled the business with Medicare in August 2014. The business was approved for Medicare payments that October. In subsequent years, she received “more than $100,000 from the United States” annually from Medicare submissions, according to prosecutors.

In 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said, Musselman submitted improper medical billing codes and “mischaracterized care that was provided in order to receive payment from Medicare for services that would not otherwise have been covered,” or reimbursed in amounts greater than would have been allowed under Medicare rules.

Numerous false billings were purported to be for services rendered by three “collaborating physicians” providing patient services. Musselman submitted the claims “despite the fact that Preferred Care did not have any physicians on staff and almost never had a physician in one of its facilities,” prosecutors said.

Under the law, mid-level service providers such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants can provide certain medical services to patients under a formal, written collaborative physician agreement with a licensed physician. However, prosecutors said, “the CPA did not allow a medical provider to bill for the collaborating physician or to claim that the collaborating physician rendered the service that was provided by the mid-level provider.”

Under Medicare rules, services provided by a physician are eligible to receive up to 100 percent of the maximum allowable amount, while services by a mid-level care provider are eligible to receive no more than 85 percent of the maximum allowable amount.

In some cases, Preferred Care was not eligible for any payment from Medicare, prosecutors noted, saying, “Had Preferred Care disclosed that the service had been rendered by a mid-level provider, and not a physician, Medicare would not have paid anything for the service.”

Prosecutors said other services billed for by Musselman were not actually provided at all. In others, they say, Musselman mischaracterized the true nature of medical procedures that were billed.

“One of Musselman’s highest reimbursement services, the placement of an electroacupuncture (which she was falsely billing as a surgically implanted neurostimulator), would not have qualified for any payment but for her deception,” prosecutors said.

Musselman also billed for neurostimulators that were never provided and allergy injections that were not given. Instead, prosecutors said, “patients were sent home with oral drops that had not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, were considered ‘experimental,’ and had not been proven to be effective.”

The investigation into Musselman’s insurance billing was conducted by the Springfield Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services.