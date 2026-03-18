Eureka High School to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’ this weekend

Eureka High School is about to do something it has not attempted for nearly seven years – present a musical.

Students will perform “The Little Mermaid” at the school (200 W. Cruger Ave.) on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m.

Following a performance by the school of “Cinderella” in 2019, COVID-19 struck, and since then the school has limited its theatrical performances to smaller plays involving a handful of students.

But now, the daunting task of putting on a musical has been accepted by co-directors Jenny Baer and Maranda Benckendorf, two teachers at Davenport Elementary School.

“Once Maranda and I decided to step up and take on the challenge, our principal (Kelly Nichols) said he wanted us to do something that would be family friendly, would draw crowds, would appeal to all ages, and would make the school proud,” Baer said.

“After considerable thought and conversation, we came up with “The Little Mermaid”, a 1989 Disney animated film that has been performed as a musical since then with additional songs.”

Musicals add a challenging dimension

Putting on any play requires countless hours of preparation by directors and students, but a musical adds several components that make the task more challenging, especially one that also incorporates underwater scenes.

Disney found this out firsthand in the late 1980s while producing “The Little Mermaid” animated film. In fact, the underwater setting for the film required the most special effects for a Disney animated feature since “Fantasia” 49 years earlier.

“We’re hoping to work some magic with the lighting, keep the kids moving properly, and hopefully get some assistance with painted backdrops,” Benckendorf said.

Eureka High School’s version of “The Little Mermaid” will feature 20 actors, four additional specialty dancers, and four crew members.

Among those actors are seniors Carys Mayo, Reilly Wiegand, and Reagan Gerber. All three recognize the challenges of their roles but are excited to perform.

Lead actors pour themselves into their roles

Mayo said the most challenging aspect of her role as Ariel is “preparing and understanding that little girls will be looking up to me to do this role well, and I want to do it for them, especially for my 5-year-old sister, Ffi.”

Involved in seven of the play’s 21 songs, Mayo said she is looking forward to “being able to do something I love – sing. I love my songs and I really enjoy bringing them to life. I also love being able to do this with some very close friends and getting the experience.”

If audience members see an extra smile or two from Wiegand, who will play Prince Eric, it’s because he says “It’s really hard to keep from laughing at certain parts. And it’s a big responsibility as a lead role to look real and genuine.” He added that the most enjoyable part of rehearsing for the musical has been “singing the songs and being with such a fun group of people.”

Gerber, who will play Ursula the Sea Witch, said one of the things she will enjoy most about performing in The Little Mermaid is surprising those who know her by displaying a very different character.

“I love that I get to become a completely different person on stage,” she said. “If you ask anyone, I am not a mean person at all, and getting to transform into an evil witch has just been so much fun and definitely a learning experience. I’m excited to surprise my friends and family with the personality they never knew I had.”

All three expressed how grateful they are to be cast in these roles, despite the balancing act they’ve had to perform with memorizing lines and songs, rehearsals, homework, sports, jobs, student council, and other activities.

“In addition to being incredibly talented, they are incredibly busy,” Baer said. “We feel honored that they carved out time to take on these roles and be a part of this show.”

Every role is vital to success

“Honestly, we are very blessed to have the kids we do for this performance,” Benckendorf said. “Our leads are incredibly talented singers. But, of course, it’s not just about acting and singing. There’s dancing and staging and the technical piece as well, including lighting cues, props, sound cues, and when to start the songs.

“With a lot of parts in “The Little Mermaid” there is music behind the scenes, so the actors need to have the timing down for their speaking parts.”

Baer said the student actors and behind-the-scenes workers understand that even though most do not have a starring role, they are a vital part of the performance and are crucial to the overall impression the audience will get.

“We tell them all the time that each and every one of them is important, so they need to be present and work together,” Baer said.

“They’ve bought in 100 percent,” Benckendorf added. “They’re all very busy with other activities in their lives, including band, baseball, track, the scholastic bowl, chorus, and dance, as well as basketball recently. They’ve definitely been giving of what free time they have.”

Co-directors wear many hats

“The Little Mermaid” storyline, which originated with a fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen in 1837, a young mermaid princess longs to gain a human soul. She falls in love after observing a human prince above the surface of the sea. The Sea Witch promises to help her but actually has a different agenda.

Baer and Benckendorf are wearing so many hats in preparation for the play that they probably wish they could clone themselves. Among their tasks are directing, choreographing, costuming, designing and building sets, light and sound design and execution, creating promotional posters, and printing tickets and programs.

“I feel like Maranda and I make a very good team,” Baer said. “Things I don’t want to do, Maranda does.”

“And things neither of us wants to do, our husbands do,” Benckendorf said. “Especially in the building of the sets and hauling things around.”

“Music director Jeff Walker has also been a big help to the students, especially in learning the songs,” Baer said. “A lot of the students have difficult vocals.

“Jeff is amazed that Maranda and I think so much alike and often finish each other’s sentences. It goes all the way back to Maranda’s first year in our district. We co-taught all day together every day the first year. Now she’s teaching second grade and I’m in my 22nd year of teaching fourth grade.”

Experience + hard work = entertainment

While this is the first time Baer and Benckendorf will direct a high school musical, they have co-directed grade school Drama Club for the past eight years.

Baer co-founded the Davenport Drama Club in 2007 to bring theater to grade school students and teach the basics of performance. The middle school started a drama club shortly after as interest grew in the community.

“Maranda and I both have years of behind-the-scenes experience assisting with Peoria theatrical productions in which our own children were involved,” Baer said.

“We’ve taken what we’ve learned about directing, costuming, set design, choreography, and light and sound engineering/execution and been able to offer a quality theatrical experience to our performers and audiences.”

The co-directors’ experience and the students’ hard work and talents will all come together in a musical that is sure to entertain audiences at all three shows.

General admission tickets ($8) will be available at the door, and the ticket table will open 90 minutes prior to show time, accepting cash and electronic payments.