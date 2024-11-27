Eureka High senior to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Like millions of other kids, Eureka High School senior Ari Arnold grew up watching the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV with her family. But she never imagined that she would ever be among those marching in the iconic New York City event.

Well, Arnold — a member of the Eureka Hornet Marching Band Color Guard — will be doing just that on Thursday morning after being chosen to be part of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. The prestigious band, consisting of 185 musical members, 32 color guard members and eight dancers selected from all over the United States, has taken part in the big parade since 2006.

Arnold said she got the idea to send in an audition video after attending a color guard clinic connected with the Macy’s Great American Band. In the video, Arnold talked about her experiences with the Eureka band, and performed some skills, including part of her flag-spinning routine.

“I auditioned in January, and I was waiting and waiting for them to get back to me,” Arnold said. “I finally got an email saying I was chosen as an alternate. Then, in August, they had an opening, and I was selected. I was so excited; I jumped for joy. I didn’t expect to get picked from teeny, tiny Eureka. I’ve always loved watching the Macy’s parade, and I’m so excited to be part of it.”

Arnold’s schedule upon arriving in New York included daily rehearsals, as well as a welcome breakfast and sightseeing on Sunday; a student leadership session with a guest speaker on Monday; and a visit to downtown New York City on Tuesday. The itinerary for Wednesday featured a trip to American Dream Mall and a group dinner.

“I’ve always dreamed of going to New York. It’s so different from rural Illinois,” Arnold said. “I’m really excited to go to Radio City Music Hall to see the Christmas Spectacular with The Rockettes … so excited to see them in person. And we get to go to dinner at a pizzeria for New York-style pizza in Times Square.”

Come Thursday morning, Arnold will take her place with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band among the massive helium balloons, floats carrying celebrities and the nation’s top marching bands. The Macy’s band will step off from Central Park and begin entertaining approximately 3.5 million spectators lining the parade route.

After arriving at Macy’s Herald Square, the band will perform for celebrity hosts, a grandstand audience, and more than 50 million viewers watching on NBC-TV. A closing ceremony with Thanksgiving dinner, dancing and a reception with parents and friends follows the parade.

“I’m most excited to see the big balloons up close and personal,” Arnold said. “But I’m really excited about the parade as well. I love doing guard and getting to perform for all those people and show them, ‘This is my thing. I love doing this.’”

Arnold began her color guard career as a freshman at Eureka, partially at the behest of her mother, Angie.

“My mom always wanted me to do marching band, but instruments are not my thing,” said Arnold. “So, I figured I would join … try something new, and I’ve made so many friends and achieved so much with guard. It’s a challenge, but it’s been fun — from a freshman with a flag, to a rifle and learning new tricks and improving.”

Improving, and progressing, enough to become one of only 32 color guard members to make the cut for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

“I’m so proud of her,” said Angie Arnold. “I love that she was brave enough to put herself out there. When I was at that age, I’d have been too scared. But she took the time to do it. She solidifies in me how she’s grown, and the confidence she has in herself. It’s not just a trip to New York. This will give her confidence going forward with the rest of her life.”