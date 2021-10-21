Eureka Library notes

For more information and the registration link, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Virtual author talk with Dave Kindred

On Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. award-winning author and sportswriter Dave Kindred will join library patrons across central Illinois via Zoom to chat and answer questions about his experiences in journalism and his newest book, “Leave Out the Tragic Parts: A Grandfather’s Search for a Boy Lost to Addiction.”

Kindred, a native of Atlanta, began his journalism career in 1959 and has since been a columnist for multiple publications and authored several books. He is one of only two writers who have earned sportswriting’s three highest honors. He is a member of The National Sports Media Hall of Fame.

This is a free program and online registration is required. For more information and the registration link, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

After School Art

Eureka Public Library Continues After School Art for children on the last Wednesday of each month after early dismissal. Join Miss Angela to make leaf art on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 2:15 – 3:30 p.m. This is a free program and a snack will be provided.

Virtual author talk with Chris Bohjalian

Chris Bohjalian, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 22 books adapted into three movies and a TV series, will speak in a live virtual event on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. about his newest release “The Hour of the Witch.”

This program is made possible by a partnership with other Illinois libraries through the Virtual Programming Consortium. This is a free program and online registration is required.

Astronomy Night

Join the Eureka Public Library for Astronomy Night on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Community members of all ages can learn about the amazing James Webb Space Telescope from Dr. Paul Bennet of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

This is an in-person program and Dr. Bennet will be presenting via Zoom. Seating in the library is limited and registration is required. Call the library at 309-467-2922 or register at the circulation desk to attend. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.

—