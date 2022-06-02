Eureka Library Notes

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

First Friday Family Flicks

Stop by the Eureka Public Library on the first Friday of the month in June and July to watch a fun family film in the air conditioning. Bring a blanket to spread out on the floor to watch these films as a family. First Friday Family Flicks start at 2 p.m. in the library’s program room. Please note that parents must stay with their children for the movie’s duration.

There will be posters in the library announcing the films one week beforehand.

Artful Mornings for teens

This summer, teens can join local art instructor Karen Sue of Artist Alley 12 to make fun and unique art projects. Karen Sue holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s degree in art education. Artful Mornings will be held on Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 28 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. This is a free program for ages 12 – 17 and all supplies are provided. Registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Seed Saving for Gardeners

The next U of I Extension Master Gardener program will be Seed Saving for Gardeners. Most gardeners wait until the fall to decide they want to save seeds. This results in lower-quality seeds for next year. By planning your garden for seed saving, you can get high-quality seeds for the future.

You will learn important concepts and techniques for seed saving such as open pollination and variety isolation to get the best quality seeds for your garden. Program presenter Gretchen Strauch will also discuss harvesting and seed storage. This free program is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m., and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library

Summer Storytime

Storytime at the Library is back for the summer on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. starting June 7. This fun program is for children of all ages and will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion. Miss Angela will read different stories on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so families are welcome to come to both. You are invited to stay after Storytime on Tuesdays to Play in the Pavilion. There will be bubbles, water sensory pools, a pinata, and trains from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Reading Buddies

Join Miss Angela for Reading Buddies at library. Bring your own stuffed animal buddy and you’ll have fun reading and teaching your buddy sight words. Children of all ages are welcome. Reading Buddies will be held on Tuesdays, starting June 7, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and on Thursdays, starting June 9, from 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Coal Black Exotics reptile show

Coal Black Exotics from Dwight will bring their snakes and other reptiles for this fun and educational demonstration at the library. The reptile show will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion on Wednesday, June 8 from 1 – 2 p.m.

Crafting for a Cause

Do you love crafting and helping others? Then Crafting for a Cause at the library the program for you. Join us in June to make greeting cards to send to Cards for a Cause, a nonprofit that gives the cards to sick or injured children in hospitals worldwide. The program is open to ages 12 – 17 and will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion on Wednesday, June 8 from 3 – 4 p.m. This is a free program and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library.

Paint Night in the Afternoon

Love the idea of going to a paint night, but the timing doesn’t work out? Join central Illinois art instructor Karen Sue of Artist Alley 12 for all the fun of a paint night but in the afternoon. Karen Sue holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s degree in art education. Paint Night in the Afternoon will be held on Thursday, June 9 and Thursday, June 30 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person per class and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or call the library.

Afternoon Art Summer Reading

Last year’s wildly successful Art in the Park has moved to the library this summer. Join Miss Angela and friends for Afternoon Art at the library, where they will offer painting, paper art, clay, nature projects, salt dough projects, and more. It might get messy, so plan accordingly. New projects every Thursday, starting June 9, from 3 – 4 p.m. in the library’s new outdoor pavilion. This free program is open to children of all ages.