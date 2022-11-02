Eureka Library offers November programs for all ages

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Tabletop RPG Night

Join the library for a new program for teens and adults featuring a different tabletop role-playing game one-shot at each session. November’s game will be Library Cats. This is a free program for patrons ages 12 and older, and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk.

Teen Take & Make Kit

Teen patrons can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting Friday, Nov. 11. Each kit has supplies and instructions for a cool art project, instructions for an extra craft to make with supplies from home, and more! This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Encore presentation of

virtual tour of cemetery

Come learn about some of the interesting gravestones and people buried in Olio Cemetery at library on Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. Local historian Cindy O’Neill will be discussing how the cemetery reflects Eureka’s history and the people who called this place home. This free program will be offered simultaneously in-person and via Zoom, and registration is required. To attend in person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. To attend via Zoom, register online. Registration is required before 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. For more information, visit the library website.

Saturday LEGO Pop-Up

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back at library on Saturday, Nov. 12. Pop by during the library’s open hours (9 a.m. – noon) to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks.

Mystery Book Club

November meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., Carol Dean Jones (author of A Quilting Cozy series) will join the group via Zoom to talk about her books.

Cabbages & Kings Games

for board game night

The library will host an all-ages, family-friendly Board Game Night at the library on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cabbages & Kings Games will be joining the library to celebrate International Games Month with a fun selection of games for everyone. This is a free drop-in program and no registration is required.

Home Staging Workshop

The library hosting local relator Tracy Molendi for a workshop for homeowners thinking about selling their homes in order to maximize their profits by properly preparing their home for sale. Registered participants will learn what staging is (and is not), why it works, how to avoid common mistakes, and lots of other tips and tricks. This free program will be held at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk.

Program in a Bag

The library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the November bag will be a Take and Make DIY Scarecrow. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, Nov. 17 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Rules of the Road

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting this free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and space is limited. Register at the adult circulation desk before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Genealogy Meet-Up

Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is Eureka Public Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.