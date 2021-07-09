Eureka Library program notes

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

U of I master gardener plant clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required.

Social Security and Medicare 101 hybrid program

The Eureka Public Library will be hosting an overview of the ins and outs of Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. For further information, contact presenter Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371 or at bixmix7@gmail.com. The hybrid program will be presented in person at the library, as well as over Zoom.

Program in a Bag for July

The library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the July bag will be Take and Make Colorful Coasters. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, July 22 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.