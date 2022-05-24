Eureka Library ready for summer reading program

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Summer Reading Program

Registration for the 2021 Summer Reading Program is currently underway and going strong. This year’s theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path and patrons can expect a variety of outdoorsy programs, displays, and activities for all ages. Summer Reading officially begins on June 1 and will run through July 15. Read Beyond the Beaten Path is open to community members of all ages, and registration will be available throughout the summer. Patrons may sign up anytime but must register before June 10 to be eligible for the teen and adult Grand Prize drawings.

The overall format for Summer Reading will be the same across all age groups. The library will keep paper sign-in sheets in binders at the library, and participants simply need to read for two hours per week before signing their sheets. When the program begins in June, readers will just need to sign their sheet every week before the library closes each Friday.

New for this year: weekly prize drawings for participants of all ages. Participants in the teen and adult age groups that sign in five out of the six weeks will receive an entry into the Grand Prize drawings at the end of the program.

The children’s program is open to anyone from birth to eighth grade. Additionally, participants in the children’s age group will receive a lanyard at registration and can collect colorful, fun buttons for their achievements. The young adult program is for those 12 – 17 years old, and the adult program is for anyone 18 and older. The binder for the children’s program will be kept at the circulation desk in the children’s library. while the binder for both the young adult and adult programs will be kept at the adult circulation desk upstairs.

For more information on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit the library website at www.eurekpl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

American Red Cross Babysitter Training Class

An American Red Cross Babysitting Safety instructor will be at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 to teach babysitting certification classes.

The classes are open to youth ages 11 to 15. Youth will learn how to supervise children, care for common injuries and emergencies, gain confidence to make smart decisions, and stay safe in any babysitting situation. Class fee is $115, and youth will need to bring a sack lunch. Space is limited to 10 participants; online registration is open. The class fee will be due before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

