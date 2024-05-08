Eureka Public Library Notes

Share Your Story adult storytelling program continues

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., invites the community to join us every month on the second Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for Share Your Story. This program is a fun and casual way to tell stories about our lives. Members of the community can come together, reminisce, share a story, and listen. One goal of the program is to record our stories for our loved ones. The topic for May is family traditions. Coffee and doughnuts will be served and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org. Please contact Angela Roberts if you have any questions.

Makerspace May is back and other children’s programs on pause

Makerspace May is back at Eureka Public Library for 2024. It’s a month of creative possibilities for kids of all ages! Miss Angela will have LEGO tables, art supplies, and more set up, so stop by and get creative!

All other children’s programs at Eureka Public Library will be placed on pause for the entire month of May. This includes Fun Friday Storytime, Storytime at the Library, Toddler Time, Toddler Play Time, and Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up. The children’s library is taking a program vacation to get ready for the 2024 Summer Reading Program.

For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website eurekapl.org.