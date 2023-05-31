Eureka Public Library notes: Miller Park Zoo comes to you

All programs listed are at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Financial program for middle schoolers

Country Financial Advisor David Hoffman will be at library, 202. S Main, on Friday, June 2 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for MS Lunch & Learn: Financial Lessons. Students in grades seven and eight are invited to come and learn about investing, managing, and saving money. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s library.

Miller Park Zoo bringing Zoo to You

Miller Park Zoo staff will be visiting for the Summer Reading Program. Zoo to You is an opportunity to see animals up close. The zoo will present a “show & tell” style program in the Davenport Elementary Gym on Monday, June 5 from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the library’s website https://www.eurekapl.org.

Summer Storytime and more

Storytime at the library is back for the summer on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. starting June 6. This program is for children of all ages and will be held in the library’s outdoor pavilion. You are invited to stay after Storytime to Play in the Pavilion.

There will be different activities each week, including bubbles, water sensory pools, a pinata, and more from 10:30 – 11 a.m. Some weeks will also include special guests, like the Peoria Art Guild and Eureka Police Officer Noyes. The week of the the Fourth of July holiday, Storytime at the Library and Play in the Pavilion will move to Thursday, July 6

Toddler Time

Toddler Time is a special program for the library’s youngest patrons on the first and third Wednesdays this summer. Join Miss Angela for stories, music, bubbles, and activities for little ones aged 24 months and younger from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Ice Tie-Dye for teens

Teen patrons at the library can learn how to use tie-dye powder and ice to make their own unique projects at the library on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m. This is a free program for ages 13 – 17 and registration is required. All supplies will be provided and participants will go home with their own tie-dyed tote bag. Space is limited so be sure to sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1.

Reading Buddies

Join Miss Angela for Reading Buddies at the library. Bring your own stuffed animal buddy and have fun reading. Practice sight words and reading in the library’s pavilion. Reading tents will also be set up for those children that simply want to read a book to their buddy. Children of all ages are welcome. Reading Buddies will be held on Wednesdays, June 7, 21, 28 and July 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit the library’s website.

Middle School Library Volunteers programs

Students in grades fifth through eighth are invited to join Eureka Public Library’s MS Library Volunteers. Volunteers will be working on craft preparations, library work, labeling books for Reading Buddies, and more. Registration is required to help out on Thursday, June 8 and Monday, July 3. But there are many volunteer opportunities throughout the summer. Call for more information.

Family Movie Friday

Stop by the Eureka Public Library on Friday, June 9 and Friday, July 7 to watch fun family films in the air conditioning. Bring a blanket (or beach towels) to spread out on the floor to watch these films as a family. Patrons are also welcome to bring their own preferred movie snacks. Family Movie Fridays will start at 1 p.m. in the library’s program room. Grown-ups must stay with kids for the duration of the movie. There will be posters in the library announcing the films one week beforehand. For more information, visit the library’s website or call the library.