Eureka Public Library program notes

For more information on anyone of these programs, visit the library website eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Forest Park Nature Center’s Colorful Animals

Eureka Public Library is bringing back Forest Park Nature Center for more Colorful Animals of Illinois. There will be all new animals to learn about at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. This is a free program open to all members of the community.

Make a faux stained glass project

Eureka Public Library invites patrons to make a fun faux stained glass art project at the library on Tuesday, June 29 at 3 p.m. Space is limited, so registration is required for this free, all-ages program. Sign up at the adult circulation desk.

FFA Petting Zoo and Read to a Therapy Dog

Eureka Public Library will be offering two fun opportunities for children to interact with animals on Wednesday, June 30 starting at 10 a.m. The Eureka High School FFA will host a petting zoo on the library lawn until noon. Additionally, children can register to Read to a Therapy Dog. Spots are limited, so parents can sign their children up for this program in the children’s library.

Make a DIY T-shirt Bag

Young adults in the community can sign up to make a DIY t-shirt bag at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on Friday, July 2 at 2 pm. Participants are asked to bring their own t-shirt and the library will provide instructions and other supplies. This free program is open to those aged 12 – 17. Space is limited, so be sure to register at the adult circulation desk.