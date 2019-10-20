Eureka’s Marching Hornets to perform for community

The Eureka High School Marching Band (Photo courtesy of EHS Band Boosters)

The community is invited to come hear the Eureka Hornet Marching Band perform its 2019 show entitled “Dystopia,” a musical/visual interpretation of elements from George Orwell’s novel, “1984″ at 7 p.m. on  Tuesday, Oct 22, at McCollum Field, Eureka High School.

In full uniform and with comments/explanations from Director Todd Stalter, the band will perform segments of the show, followed by a complete run through.  Bring the whole family to join us under the lights, for a night you won’t want to miss.  Admission is free.

 

