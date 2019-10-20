Eureka’s Marching Hornets to perform for community

The community is invited to come hear the Eureka Hornet Marching Band perform its 2019 show entitled “Dystopia,” a musical/visual interpretation of elements from George Orwell’s novel, “1984″ at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 22, at McCollum Field, Eureka High School.

In full uniform and with comments/explanations from Director Todd Stalter, the band will perform segments of the show, followed by a complete run through. Bring the whole family to join us under the lights, for a night you won’t want to miss. Admission is free.