Karen Fyke leaves legacy of laughter, service, faith

Karen D. Fyke, 87, of Eureka, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1938, in Galesburg, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Elanore Hammond Ludwig. She married James L. Fyke on June 6, 1959. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2013. She was also preceded in death by one son, Matthew L. Fyke, on Sept. 19, 1973, to leukemia.

She is survived by her daughters, Kirsten Fyke, Robin (Chris) Robinson, and Susan (Brandon) Bressner. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Bradley (Mary), Jennifer (Derek), Robert, Alexander, Nora, Sofia, Nigel, and Peter, six great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, who will remember her for her laughter, her legendary trove of arts and craft supplies, and the Oreo cookies she always freely shared.

A proud graduate of Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, Karen’s commitment to lifelong learning and service was evident in everything she did. After working as a schoolteacher for a few years, she stepped away from the classroom to dedicate herself to raising children and supporting Jim. During this time, she also worked as a professional fine artist, taught painting and drawing classes, and founded the Peoria Art Students’ League. After moving to Eureka, she began working at the Eureka Public Library, later serving as the library-media specialist at Lowpoint-Washburn Schools in Washburn until her “retirement.” (Note the quotation marks around “retirement” — she did NOT live a life of leisure once she stopped drawing a regular paycheck.)

Karen and Jim had been members of the Woodford County Historical Society since 1990, and they had quickly become some of its most dedicated members. In the last 15 years, Karen regularly staffed (and organized) the research room, served on the executive board, and even authored several books on local history. She was a Rotarian for many years, embodying the organization’s commitment to service above self. She led a lifetime of service to God’s kingdom as an active member of West Bluff (W. Peoria), Harristown, and Eureka Christian Churches, serving as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, organist, deacon, elder, and so much more. Her most recent endeavor at ECC was co-founding the widows’ support group, which is infused with her values of community, camaraderie, and most of all, laughter.

In recent years, as she began to “slow down a little,” she still accomplished more than most of us can imagine. She knit hundreds of hats for the patients at Illinois Cancer Care, sewed the very best slippers and bowl cozies, published a weekly recipe in the Woodford County Chronicle (where she had also served as editor for a time), and read countless books, her favorites being mysteries and historical nonfiction.

At 81, she discovered the joys of keeping chickens, and her little flock became cherished companions whose antics provided her with endless amusement and stories to share. Ever devoted, she cared for those silly hens until her very last day. She also formed a deep and abiding love with her granddog Jake who visited her every single day, even when she didn’t have any toast or other snacks to share.

Karen was loving, joyful, sparkly, plain spoken, and fiercely committed to doing all she could to make the world a better place. She leaves a legacy of laughter, service, faith and honesty that will be a challenge to carry on, but she trained us well.

At Karen’s request, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Eureka Christian Church from 4-7 p.m. Further visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 3, 2026, from 10-10:45 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., also at ECC. The Rev. Jennie Churchman will officiate. In the spirit of our mom’s love for bright colors and sparkle, we encourage guests to wear what makes them happy. Inurnment will be at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Woodford County Historical Society, Eureka Christian Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.