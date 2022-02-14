Learn to use an air fryer at Extension’s diabetes clinic

Deep fat frying is out. Air frying is in. Learn why with University of Illinois Extension at the February “Diabetes Clinic: Learning to Use an Air Fryer” class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 East Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Jenna Smith will share tips on how to use an air fryer while you learn the possible health benefits to using this appliance. Attendees receive recipes and tips on purchasing, frying, and cleaning an air fryer.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. Future topics will include “Herbal and Natural Remedies – Truth or Myth?” and “Back to Basics – Diet and Diabetes”. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary. Diabetes Clinic regularly meets at the Woodford County Extension Office in Eureka.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact educator and registered dietitian Jenna Smith by phone at 309-663-8306 or email at jesmith6@illinois.edu. This event will operate in accordance to current and ongoing University of Illinois, Center for Disease Control, and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines. Masks required for all while inside Extension facilities.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, contact Smith and her team at the phone or email above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.