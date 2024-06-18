Life of Riley – Age

Terms like “old” and “senior citizen” equate to experience, and, in some cases, maturity.

As some say, “Youth and vigor are no match for old age and treachery.”

As we get older, notice, I did not say mature, we still do stupid things — we just do them slower, and what a revoltin’ development this is!

You are only as old as you feel, they say. Well, sometimes your body feels older than your mind. Everyone needs to keep their minds active. It can be accomplished by reading, using the computer, or just thinking, which seems to be becoming a lost art, especially during election years.

My mom was a big crossword puzzle advocate. When we were on vacation, it was understood that the daily paper had to have a crossword puzzle. We would work on them at restaurants both while waiting to be waited on and while waiting for our food, not to mention when we were in the condo or around the pool.

Crosswords were a way of exercising the mind … keeping it young!